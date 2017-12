Dec 8 (Reuters) - LAMPSA HELLENIC HOTELS:

* SAYS COMPLETES LONG-TERM LEASE OF KINGS PALACE HOTEL WITH DURATION SET AT THIRTY (30) YEARS

* SAYS ANNUAL RENT WAS SET AT EUR 1.2 MILLION PLUS 25 PERCENT OF THE TURNOVER DIFFERENCE Source text : bit.ly/2AnFTGY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)