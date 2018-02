Feb 27 (Reuters) - Lamtex Holdings Ltd:

* ‍BOARD NOTED INCREASE IN SHARE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME OF SHARES OF CO ON 27 FEB​

* ‍“NOT AWARE OF ANY REASONS FOR PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS OR OF ANY INFORMATION WHICH MUST BE ANNOUNCED”

* NOT AWARE OF REASON FOR INCREASE EXCEPT FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF COMMON SHARES AND WARRANTS OF MILLENNIAL LITHIUM BY UNIT​