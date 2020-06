June 9 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd:

* LANCASHIRE - PROPOSED PLACING OF NEW COMMON SHARES

* LANCASHIRE - PLACING OF UP TO APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MILLION NEW COMMON SHARES

* LANCASHIRE - PLACING SHARES WILL NOT EXCEED 19.5% OF COMPANY’S EXISTING ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

* LANCASHIRE - PLACING WOULD RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £287 MILLION