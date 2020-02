BRIEF-Lancashire Holdings Posts FY Profit Before Tax Of $119.5 Mln

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd:

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD - FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD- ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD- DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR $0.15 VERSUS $0.35

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD- FY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN $706.7 MILLION VERSUS $638.5 MILLION

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD- FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX $119.5 MILLION VERSUS $33.6 MILLION

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD- FY NET LOSS RATIO 30.8% VERSUS 40.0%

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD- FY COMBINED RATIO 80.9% VERSUS 92.2%

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD- ELAINE WHELAN, STEPS DOWN AS GROUP CFO IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS’ TIME

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS- FOR 2020, DECLARING STANDARD FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 10 CENTS PER SHARE, SUBJECT TO SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AT 2020 AGM

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS- FOR 2020, DECLARING STANDARD FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 10 CENTS PER SHARE, SUBJECT TO SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AT 2020 AGM

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD- FURTHER PRICING IMPROVEMENT IS NEEDED IN MANY LINES OF BUSINESS BEFORE MARKET RETURNS TO A MORE SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT