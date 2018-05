May 3 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd:

* COMBINED RATIO OF 65.2% IN Q1 2018

* FULLY CONVERTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $5.54 AS AT 31 MARCH 2018

* QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN $215.8 MILLION VERSUS $196.5 MILLION

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $87.8 MILLION VERSUS $76.3 MILLION

* QTRLY NET OPERATING PROFIT $40.5 MILLION VERSUS $25.2 MILLION

* DURING Q1 OF 2018, LANCASHIRE BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF 2017 OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE