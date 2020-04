BRIEF-Lancashire Holdings Sees $35 Mln Covid-19 Claims In First Quarter

April 30 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd:

* REG-LANCASHIRE HLD LTD: Q1 TRADING STATEMENT

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD - APPROXIMATELY $35.0 MILLION OF COVID-19 CLAIMS ESTIMATED FOR QUARTER, INCLUDING IMPACT OF REINSURANCE AND REINSTATEMENT PREMIUMS

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS - QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN INCREASED BY 11.8% YEAR ON YEAR TO $242.8 MILLION

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD - QTRLY GROUP RENEWAL PRICE INDEX OF 108%

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD - TOTAL NET INVESTMENT RETURN, INCLUDING UNREALISED GAINS AND LOSSES, OF NEGATIVE 1.9% IN QUARTER

* LANCASHIRE - DETERMINED CO SHOULD PUT PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DIVIDEND RESOLUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS AT YESTERDAY’S AGM, WHERE IT RECEIVED STRONG SUPPORT

* LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD - FINAL DIVIDEND WAS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT YESTERDAY'S AGM, AND DIVIDEND IS DUE TO BE PAID ON 5 JUNE 2020