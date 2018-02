BRIEF-Lancashire Says Q4 Gross Premiums Written Decreased By 29.1%

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd:

* FINAL DIVIDEND 0.10 USD PER SHARE

* ‍GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN DECREASED BY 29.1% IN Q4 OF 2017 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* NET PREMIUMS EARNED AS A PROPORTION OF NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WAS 179.5% IN Q4 OF 2017 COMPARED TO 145.5% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF $0.05 PER COMMON SHARE​

* ‍DECLARED A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE​

* ‍FULLY CONVERTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $5.48 AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* EXPECT 2018 TO BE ANOTHER CHALLENGING YEAR FOR OUR INDUSTRY- CEO