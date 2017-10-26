FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lancaster COLONY reports first quarter sales and earnings
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 12:39 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Lancaster COLONY reports first quarter sales and earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lancaster Colony Corp

* Lancaster Colony reports first quarter sales and earnings

* Q1 sales $298.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $298.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share $1.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lancaster Colony Corp - ‍looking ahead to fiscal Q2, expect higher freight costs to persist​

* Lancaster Colony - ‍in Q2, also anticipate commodity costs to remain a headwind with eggs, soybean oil, dairy ingredients showing cost increases​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.