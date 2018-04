BRIEF-Lancaster Colony Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $1.00

April 26 (Reuters) - Lancaster Colony Corp:

* LANCASTER COLONY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER SALES AND EARNINGS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.00

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 SALES $296.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $291.4 MILLION

* POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS

* FREIGHT COSTS WERE A NOTABLE HEADWIND TO Q3 RESULTS, EXPECTED TO REMAIN SO THROUGH Q4

* HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS