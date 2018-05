May 3 (Reuters) - Lanco Infratech Ltd:

* RESOLUTION PLAN SUBMITTED BY THRIVENI EARTHMOVERS WAS PRESENTED BY RESOLUTION PROFESSIONAL FOR APPROVAL OF COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS

* SAYS ON ACCOUNT OF LESS THAN 75 PERCENT OF VOTES BEING CAST IN FAVOR, APPROVAL OF COC COULD NOT BE OBTAINED

* AS CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PERIOD EXPIRES ON MAY 4, APPLICATION BEING FILED FOR CO'S LIQUIDATION OR ANY OTHER DIRECTION Source text: bit.ly/2jqvorM Further company coverage: