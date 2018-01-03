FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Lancy to sell stake and to introduce investors in unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3(Reuters) - Lancy Co Ltd

* Says co plans to transfer unpaid 163.9 million yuan registered capital corresponding 32.8 percent stake and capital contribution obligations in co’s wholly owned healthcare management unit to limited partnerships and co’s actual controller (buyers)

* Says buyers will jointly inject capital of 81.1 million yuan into the unit

* Says co will hold 61.6 percent stake in the unit, down from 100 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MqpB9J

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

