BRIEF-Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc Issues Letter To Shareholders Of QTS Realty Trust

March 27 (Reuters) - Qts Realty Trust Inc:

* LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST

* LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING

* LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC - INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING

* LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES