BRIEF-Land & Buildings Issues Letter To RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation Of Strategic Alternatives

March 20 (Reuters) - Rlj Lodging Trust:

* LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ LODGING TRUST REGARDING EVALUATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* LAND & BUILDINGS -RLJ LODGING TRUST SHOULD FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN LIGHT OF “UNDERVALUATION”, BUYER INTEREST LAST YEAR

* ‍LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING​

* LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”

* ‍LAND & BUILDINGS - INTENDS TO RUN MICHELLE APPLEBAUM AND SAMANTHA YABLON, FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUST'S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING​