March 5 (Reuters) - QTS Realty Trust Inc:

* LAND & BUILDINGS SENDS LETTER TO QTS REALTY TRUST SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING ANNUAL MEETING

* LAND & BUILDINGS - CURRENTLY INTENDS TO WITHHOLD VOTE FOR QTS CHAIRMAN AND CEO AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* LAND & BUILDINGS - VIEWS QTS DUAL-CLASS SHARE STRUCTURE AS “DISENFRANCHISING” MAJORITY OF SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: