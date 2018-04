BRIEF-Land & Buildings Sends Letter To Taubman Centers Shareholders

April 26 (Reuters) - Taubman Centers Inc:

* LAND & BUILDINGS SENDS LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS

* LAND & BUILDINGS - URGE TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING SHARE STRUCTURE

* LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS SENT LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING ITS NOMINATION OF JONATHAN LITT FOR ELECTION TO TAUBMAN BOARD

* LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS IF JONATHAN LITT IS ELECTED TO TAUBMAN CENTERS BOARD, HE WOULD INTRODUCE A MOTION TO SPLIT CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES