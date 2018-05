BRIEF-Land O'lakes Reports Qtrly Net Sales Of $3.9 Bln Vs $3.7 Bln

May 2 (Reuters) - Land O’Lakes Inc:

* LAND O’LAKES INC REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 SALES $3.9 BILLION

* REPORTED QUARTERLY NET SALES OF $3.9 BILLION VERSUS $3.7 BILLION

* QTRLY NET EARNINGS OF $115.7 MILLION VERSUS $109.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS BENEFITED FROM STRONG PERFORMANCE IN ANIMAL NUTRITION DRIVEN BY HIGHER VITAMIN MARKETS DUE TO INDUSTRY SUPPLY DISRUPTION

* LOWER EARNINGS IN CROP INPUTS IN QUARTER WERE DRIVEN BY PRODUCT MIX, COMPETITIVE PRICING DISCOUNTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: