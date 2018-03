March 27 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc:

* LAUNCHED SEPARATE INVITATIONS TO HOLDERS OF THREE TRANCHES OF ITS BONDS TO TENDER THEIR NOTES FOR CASH

* CONFIRMED IT WILL ISSUE A £350M BOND WITH A MATURITY OF 9 YEARS, PAYING A COUPON OF 2.375%