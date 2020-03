March 24 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group PLC:

* LAND SECURITIES - WORKING WITH A NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS TO ENABLE THEM TO DEFER RENT PAYMENTS

* LAND SECURITIES - FORFEITURE OF THE LEASE NOT AN OPTION WE WERE CONSIDERING FOR CUSTOMERS UNABLE TO PAY THE RENT

* LAND SECURITIES - IN REGULAR DIALOGUE WITH CUSTOMERS AND WILL BE SUPPORTIVE