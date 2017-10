Aug 8 (Reuters) - Landauer Inc

* Landauer, inc. Reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results - earnings per diluted share of $0.66

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $149 million to $154 million

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 revenue rose 5.3 percent to $39.9 million

