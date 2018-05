BRIEF-Landcadia Holdings And Waitr Inc Announce Merger Agreement

May 16 (Reuters) - Landcadia Holdings Inc:

* LANDCADIA HOLDINGS, INC. AND WAITR, INCORPORATED ANNOUNCE MERGER AGREEMENT

* LANDCADIA HOLDINGS INC - UNDER TERMS OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT, LANDCADIA WOULD ACQUIRE WAITR FOR $308 MILLION IN TOTAL CONSIDERATION

* LANDCADIA HOLDINGS INC - IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING PROPOSED TRANSACTION, LANDCADIA INTENDS TO CHANGE ITS NAME TO WAITR HOLDINGS INC

* LANDCADIA HOLDINGS INC - LANDCADIA WILL PAY MINIMUM OF $50 MILLION IN CASH TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF WAITR AT CLOSING OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION

* LANDCADIA HOLDINGS INC - CURRENT WAITR MANAGEMENT TEAM TO CONTINUE LEADING COMBINED COMPANY

* LANDCADIA HOLDINGS INC - COMBINED COMPANY EXPECTED TO BE LISTED ON NASDAQ STOCK MARKET

* LANDCADIA HOLDINGS INC - CHRIS MEAUX, FOUNDER AND CEO OF WAITR, AND REST OF WAITR EXECUTIVE TEAM WILL CONTINUE IN RESPECTIVE ROLES IN COMBINED COMPANY

* LANDCADIA HOLDINGS INC - BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH LANDCADIA AND WAITR HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED PROPOSED TRANSACTION

* LANDCADIA HOLDINGS - LANDCADIA TO PAY REMAINDER OF $308 MILLION CONSIDERATION IN COMBINED CO’S COMMON STOCK TO WAITR EQUITY HOLDERS AT CLOSING OF DEAL

* LANDCADIA HOLDINGS INC - TILMAN J. FERTITTA TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMBINED COMPANY