BRIEF-Landec Corp Reports Q3 EPS Of $0.58

April 3 (Reuters) - Landec Corp:

* LANDEC CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* SEES Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20 TO $0.22 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LANDEC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 PERCENT TO 12 PERCENT

* LANDEC SEES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EX. ITEMS $0.40 TO $0.42

* SEES ‍Q4 2018 REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDE FOOD EXPORT BUSINESS, TO INCREASE 13% TO 16% VERSUS LAST YEAR​

* 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018

* SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MILLION TO $32 MILLION, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MILLION TO $34 MILLION​