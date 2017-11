BRIEF-Landec Corp Sees Q2 2018 Revenue $135 Mln TO $140 Mln

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Landec Corp:

* ORATION REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 EPS GUIDANCE AND LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EPS GUIDANCE DUE TO IMPACT FROM EXTREME WEATHER EVENTS

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $135 MILLION TO $140 MILLION

* - LOWERING ITS Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE OF $0.06 TO $0.08 PER SHARE DOWN TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.01 TO $0.03

* - MOST SIGNIFICANT IMPACT DURING QUARTER WAS ON SUPPLY, QUALITY OF GREEN BEANS LEADING TO EXCESSIVE GREEN BEAN SHORTAGES THROUGHOUT INDUSTRY

* LANDEC - ‍REVISED EPS GUIDANCE FOR Q2, RESULT OF LARGER THAN EXPECTED IMPACT ON SUPPLY AND QUALITY OF PRODUCE AT APIO FROM HURRICANES,TROPICAL STORMS​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07, REVENUE VIEW $136.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S