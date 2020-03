March 31 (Reuters) - Landec Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2020 RESULTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q3 REVENUE $152.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $148.8 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.04 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REITERATED FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE

* BELIEVE TURNAROUND OF CURATION FOODS WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOUNDATION FOR FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS IN OPERATING COST STRUCTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: