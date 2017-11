Nov 14 (Reuters) - LANDI RENZO SPA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR ‍​149.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 131.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET LOSS EUR 11.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 17.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍EXPECTS RECOVERY OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONTINUE IN Q4 OF 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)