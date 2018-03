BRIEF-Landi Renzo FY Net Result Turns To Profit Of EUR 4.1 Mln

March 15 (Reuters) - LANDI RENZO SPA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 206.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 184.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 4.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 25.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RESULTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH THE STRATEGIC PLAN

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS INCREASE IN REVENUES IN AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT TO BETWEEN €165 MILLION AND €170 MILLION

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IN AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT OF ABOUT EUR 25 MLN, OR 15% OF REVENUES