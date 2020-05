May 15 (Reuters) - Landi Renzo SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 37.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 43.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 1.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 603,000 YEAR AGO

* BOARD RESOLVES NOT TO PROCEED TO BUY-BACK AND DISPOSAL OF TREASURY SHARES IN 2020

* MANAGEMENT HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE FY OUTLOOK UPDATE UNTIL GREATER CLARITY ON COVID-19 CRISIS