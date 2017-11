Nov 27 (Reuters) - LANDI RENZO SPA:

* ‍SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH CLEAN ENERGY FUELS FOR MERGER BETWEEN SAFE AND CLEAN ENERGY COMPRESSION​

* AGREEMENT ENVISAGES SETTING UP OF A NEWCO, MADE UP OF 100% OF SAFE AND 100% OF CLEAN ENERGY COMPRESSION‍​

* NEW GROUP TO HAVE ESTIMATED TURNOVER OF ABOUT EUR 58 MILLION AT END OF 2018 (ABOUT EUR 107 MILLION AT END OF 2022)‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)