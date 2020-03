BRIEF-Landi Renzo SpA Says FY EBITDA EUR 24.7 Mln, Up 14.9% Compared To Same Period Of Previous Year

March 13 (Reuters) - Landi Renzo SpA:

* FY EBITDA AT EUR 24.7 MILLION (12.9% OF REVENUES), UP 14.9% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 21.5 MILLION)

* FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES AMOUNTED TO EUR 191.9 MILLION, INCREASING (+2%) COMPARED TO EUR 188.1 MILLION

* LANDI RENZO- FY NET PROFIT FOR GROUP AND MINORITY INTERESTS AT DEC 31, 2019 WAS EUR 5,982 THOUSAND, COMPARED TO EUR 4,533 THOUSAND AT DEC 31, 2018

* LANDI RENZO - INITIATES ANALYSIS OF POTENTIAL CRITICAL ISSUES IN STRATEGIC COMPONENT SUPPLY CHAIN & ORDER BACKLOG DUE TO SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS

* BOARD MONITORING TO MAKE CORRECTIONS REQUIRED TO REDUCE IMPACTS OF , INCLUDING ECONOMIC ONES, OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC