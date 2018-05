BRIEF-Landis+Gyr And Pacific Equity Announce JV For Acquisition Of Acumen Metering Business

May 23 (Reuters) - Landis&Gyr Group AG:

* LANDIS+GYR AND PACIFIC EQUITY PARTNERS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE FOR ACQUISITION OF ACUMEN METERING BUSINESS

* JOINT VENTURE WILL BE KNOWN AS INTELLIHUB HOLDINGS PTY LTD

* LANDIS&GYR GROUP- JOINT VENTURE HAS RAISED STARTING POSITION IN EXCESS OF A$500 MILLION OF CAPITAL TO FINANCE ROLLOUT OF SMART METERS IN AUSTRALIA

* WILL BE CONTRIBUTING BOTH CASH AND ITS INTELLIHUB BUSINESS WITH COMBINED EQUITY VALUE OF UP TO AUD 75 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: