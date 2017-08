July 3 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp

* Landis+Gyr Chief Executive Richard Mora says no decisions have been made whether company will complete IPO or be sold to another company

* Landis+Gyr CEO says no guidance on expected ipo proceeds

* Landis+Gyr CEO says sees interest in company from potential bidders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)