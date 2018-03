March 9 (Reuters) - Landis+Gyr:

* CONCLUDES DEBT REFINANCING

* ANNOUNCED IT HAD CLOSED ON A FIVE YEAR, USD 240 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES COMPANY'S USD 215 MILLION BRIDGE LOAN