BRIEF-Landis+Gyr FY Net Income At USD 113.7 Mln

May 6 (Reuters) - LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG:

* FY NET INCOME WAS USD 113.7 MILLION OR USD 3.90 PER SHARE, A DECREASE OF 7.0% AND 6.0% RESPECTIVELY YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE DECISION ON PROPOSED FY 2019 DIVIDEND FOR NOW

* AND INTENDS TO REVISIT SITUATION IN CONJUNCTION WITH RELEASE OF RESULTS OF FIRST HALF YEAR ENDING SEPTEMBER 2020,” LIEBERHERR CONCLUDED.

* IN FY 2019, NET REVENUE FELL 2.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO USD 1,699.0 MILLION.

* IS UNABLE TO ESTIMATE FY 2020 NET REVENUE IMPACT FROM COVID-19 CRISIS, BUT IT COULD HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT.

* WILL NOT BE PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 AT THIS TIME.