BRIEF-Landis&Gyr Group FY Net Income At $ 46.4 Million

June 5 (Reuters) - Landis&Gyr Group AG:

* NET SALES INCREASED BY 4.7% IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 (2.6% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO USD 1’738 MILLION COMPARED TO 2016

* ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $ 212 MILLION UNCHANGED IN THE 2017 FISCAL YEAR IN USD OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY NET INCOME OF $ 46.4 MILLION IMPROVED BY APPROXIMATELY $ 109 MILLION COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND FROM STATUTORY CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES OF CHF 2.30 PER SHARE PROPOSED

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 3% TO 6%

* OUTLOOK 2018: ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $ 222 MILLION AND $ 232 MILLION

* RESULT IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 WILL BE WEAKER THAN IN THE SECOND HALF