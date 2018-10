BRIEF-Landis+Gyr Group H1 Reported EBITDA At USD 114.9 Mln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG:

* ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS USD 106.8 MILLION COMPARED TO USD 106.5 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF FY 2017

* REPORTED EBITDA WAS USD 114.9 MILLION COMPARED TO USD 40.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF FY 2017

* H1 NET REVENUE DECREASED 1.9% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO USD 852.9 MILLION COMPARED TO FIRST HALF OF FY 2017

* EXPECTS SECOND HALF OF FY 2018 TO BE STRONGER THAN FIRST HALF

* OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 NET REVENUES IS 1-3% GROWTH YEAR OVER YEAR

* ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE BETWEEN USD 217 MILLION AND USD 237 MILLION FOR FY

* FY 2018 DIVIDEND IS EXPECTED TO BE SWISS FRANC EQUIVALENT OF AT LEAST 75% OF FREE CASH FLOW

* 2018 DIVIDEND EXPECTED TO BE NOT LESS THAN FY 2017 DIVIDEND AMOUNT OF CHF 2.30 PER SHARE