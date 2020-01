Jan 17 (Reuters) - Landis+Gyr Group AG:

* ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) JONATHAN ELMER HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE, AND WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY ELODIE CINGARI

* HE WILL CARRY ON IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS. THIS WILL ENABLE A SMOOTH HANDOVER TO ELODIE AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND MEMBER OF GROUP EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)