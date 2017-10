BRIEF-Landis&Gyr H1 adj EBITDA up at $108.8 mln‍​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - LANDIS&GYR GROUP AG:

* H1 NET SALES ROSE TO USD 865.6 MILLION - AN INCREASE OF 9.9%‍​

* H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS USD 108.8 MILLION, UP 13.0% COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD ‍​

* H1 REPORTED NET INCOME WAS USD 5.1 MILLION, UP USD 18.1 MILLION COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD‍​

* H1 ORDER INTAKE WAS USD 821.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF USD 184.3 MILLION OR 27.6%‍​

* LANDIS+GYR‘S IPO GUIDANCE FOR FY 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS CONFIRMED‍​

* FY NET REVENUES AND FREE CASH FLOW ARE EXPECTED SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN GUIDANCE PROVIDED DURING IPO‍​

* FY 2017 DIVIDEND, TO BE PAID OUT OF CAPITAL RESERVES IN 2018, WILL BE CHF EQUIVALENT OF AT LEAST USD 70 MLN‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2gJrFrv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)