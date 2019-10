BRIEF-Landis+Gyr H1 Net Revenue Up At $862.8 Mln

Oct 29 (Reuters) - LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG:

* H1 NET REVENUE REACHED USD 862.8 MILLION, INCREASING 3.4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* H1 ORDER INTAKE WAS USD 818.9 MILLION, A BOOK TO BILL RATIO OF 0.95

* H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 16.9% TO USD 124.9 MILLION,

* H1 NET INCOME UP 21.3% TO USD 71.8 MILLION OR USD 2.45 PER SHARE

* OUR GUIDANCE FOR FY 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW REMAINS UNCHANGED

* EXPECTS FY 2019 NET REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 1-4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, VERSUS EARLIER RANGE OF 2-5%

* SEES FY 2019 GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN USD 240 MILLION AND USD 255 MILLION