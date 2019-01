BRIEF-Landis&Gyr Introduces New Mid-Term Financial Guidance

Jan 29 (Reuters) - LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG:

* CONFIRMS THE FY 2018 GUIDANCE ISSUED AT THE TIME OF H1 FY 2018 RESULTS

* MID-TERM FINANCIAL GUIDANCE: MID-SINGLE DIGIT ANNUAL NET REVENUE GROWTH RELATIVE TO THE USD 1.7 BILLION ACHIEVED IN FY 2017

* MID-TERM FINANCIAL GUIDANCE: EXPANSION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN TO BETWEEN 13.5% AND 14.5% OF NET REVENUES

* MID-TERM FINANCIAL GUIDANCE: DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF AT LEAST 75% OF FREE CASH FLOW (EXCLUDING M&A)