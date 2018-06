June 12 (Reuters) - Landis&Gyr Group AG:

* SAYS WAS INFORMED ON JUNE 8, 2018, BY KIRKBI AG THAT THEY HOLD 10.52% OF VOTING RIGHTS AND OF REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL OF LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG

* SAYS ACCORDING TO DECLARATION OF ADRIAN KALT AND BRUNO KOLLER, STOCK EXCHANGE ACT THRESHOLD OF 10 PERCENT WAS CROSSED ON JUNE 7, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)