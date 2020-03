BRIEF-Landis&Gyr Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA At Around Or Somewhat Below Lower End Of Guidance Ranges

March 27 (Reuters) - Landis+Gyr Group AG:

* HAS STARTED TO EXPERIENCE SOME IMPACTS RELATED TO COVID-19 AND SOME FURTHER WEAKNESS IN DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICA

* NOW EXPECTS NET REVENUE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 TO SHOW A SLIGHT DECLINE OF AROUND 2% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

* EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW (EXCLUDING. M&A) FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 TO BE AROUND OR SOMEWHAT BELOW LOWER END OF GUIDANCE RANGES

* FREE CASH FLOW (EXCLUDING M&A) IS SUBJECT TO USUAL UNCERTAINTIES ON TIMING OF RECEIPTS FROM CUSTOMERS, WHICH IS EXACERBATED BY COVID-19 UNCERTAINTIES

* AT THE MOMENT, COMPANY IS UNABLE TO ESTIMATE NET REVENUE IMPACT, BUT IT COULD HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON NET REVENUE IN FY 2020.