BRIEF-Landmark Bancshares To Merge With National Commerce Corporation

April 24 (Reuters) - National Commerce Corp:

* LANDMARK BANCSHARES, INC. ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO JOIN NATIONAL COMMERCE CORPORATION

* NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP - SUBSEQUENT TO MERGER, FIRST LANDMARK BANK WILL BECOME A PART OF NBC

* NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP - TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $28.15 PER SHARE OF LANDMARK COMMON STOCK, OR $115.2 MILLION IN AGGREGATE

* NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP - BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF NCC, NBC, LANDMARK AND FIRST LANDMARK BANK HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION

* NATIONAL COMMERCE - EACH SHARE OF STOCK OF LANDMARK AT TIME OF DEAL WILL BE CONVERTED INTO RIGHT TO RECEIVE 0.5961 SHARES OF NCC STOCK & $1.33 IN CASH