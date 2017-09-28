FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP announces acquisition of Real Property Interests Landmark Dividend Llc
Sections
Featured
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Alphabet leads Lyft's $1 billion funding round
Business
Alphabet leads Lyft's $1 billion funding round
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP announces acquisition of Real Property Interests Landmark Dividend Llc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP announces acquisition of real property interests from sponsor, landmark dividend llc

* Landmark Infrastructure - ‍acquired 49 tenant sites located in 23 states from its sponsor, landmark dividend for total consideration of $33.3 million​

* Landmark Infrastructure-deal seen immediately accretive to partnership’s distributable cash flow,to be financed with borrowings under credit facility​

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP- terms of acquisition were approved by board of directors of general partner of partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.