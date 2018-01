BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners To Acquire $60 Mln Worth Of Assets

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp :

* LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES $60 MILLION ACQUISITION OF ASSETS SUBJECT TO ITS RIGHT OF FIRST OFFER FROM SPONSOR

* LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP - ‍TOTAL DEAL CONSIDERATION IS $60.2 MILLION

* LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 127 ASSETS LOCATED IN 32 STATES FROM LANDMARK DIVIDEND GROWTH FUND - H LLC

* LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO PARTNERSHIP‘S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW

* LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE - ‍TOTAL DEAL FOR CONSISTING UP TO 1.5 MILLION UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP, REMAINING IN CASH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: