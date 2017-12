Dec 19 (Reuters) - Landmark White Ltd:

* ‍EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE FURTHER 12.5% STAKE IN FORREST STREET PTY LTD​

* CO TO ACCOUNT FOR INTEREST IN FORREST STREET THROUGH EQUITY ACCOUNTING RECORDING 25 PERCENT OF PROFITS RATHER THAN DIVIDENDS RECEIVED‍​