April 20 (Reuters) - Landmark White Ltd:

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE REVENUES OF ABOUT $43.8 MILLION AND EBITDA OF ABOUT $6.6 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2018

* REDUCTION IN ANTICIPATED EARNINGS ARISES DUE TO LOWER THAN EXPECTED REVENUES WITHIN CO'S GOVERNMENT SERVICES DIVISION