Feb 26 (Reuters) - Landmarks Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 33 MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET LOSS 60.9 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 28.1 MILLION RGT; QTRLY YEAR AGO NET LOSS 19.4 MILLION RGT

* SLOWDOWN IN TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY DUE TO COVID-19 TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT GROUP'S REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT