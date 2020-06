BRIEF-Lands End Anticipates Filing Report For Qtr Ended May 1, No Later Than July 24

June 2 (Reuters) - Lands End Inc:

* LANDS END - ANTICIPATES FILING QTRLY REPORT WITH SEC FOR QUARTER ENDED MAY 1, NO LATER THAN JULY 24

* LANDS END - DURING LAST WEEK OF MAY, CO LEARNED THAT SEVERAL OF ITS EMPLOYEES HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* LANDS END - TEMPORARY TIERED SALARY REDUCTIONS FOR EXECUTIVE TEAM, CORPORATE STAFF STARTING IN Q1

* LANDS END - REDUCED ABOUT 10% OF CO’S CORPORATE STAFF IN Q2

* LANDS END - SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCING INVENTORY RECEIPTS FOR FALL & HOLIDAY 2020

* LANDS END - LOWERING CAPEX PLAN TO ABOUT $40 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020

* LANDS END - INCREASING SIZE OF ASSET BASED LENDING FACILITY TO $200 MILLION IN MARCH

* LANDS END - DRAWING $75.0 MILLION UNDER CREDIT LINE IN Q1

* LANDS END - AT CONCLUSION OF MAY, BORROWINGS UNDER ASSET BASED LENDING FACILITY HAD DECREASED TO $50 MILLION

* LANDS END - SEES Q2 NET REVENUE TO DECLINE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGITS AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR