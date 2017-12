Dec 5 (Reuters) - Lands End Inc:

* LANDS END INC QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED 4.5% TO $325.5 MILLION

* LANDS END INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* LANDS END INC - SAME STORE SALES FOR QUARTER DECREASED 1.3%

* LANDS END INC- INVENTORY WAS $423.5 MILLION AS OF OCT 27, 2017, VERSUS $425.3 MILLION AS OF OCT 28, 2016