March 22 (Reuters) - Lands End Inc:

* LANDS’ END ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $510.6 MILLION

* RECORDED A TAX BENEFIT DURING QUARTER OF $21.9 MILLION PRIMARILY DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%