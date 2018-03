March 29 (Reuters) - Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd :

* REVENUE OF GROUP FOR YEAR WAS APPROXIMATELY RMB6,214 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 28.3 PERCENT

* FY NET PROFIT RMB721 MILLION, UP 18.8 PERCENT

* BOARD RECOMMENDED DISTRIBUTION OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB3.54 CENTS PER SHARE